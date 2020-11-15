PwC finds no liquidity issues in sweet firm’s finances

Broderick’s, the confectionery business, is trading positively and meeting its debts as they fall due, a report opposing an examinership petition has said.

Ina’s Kitchen Desserts, which trades as Broderick’s, is fighting a bid to appoint an examiner to the company led by the family that founded the business.

Company director Barry Broderick brought the examinership petition with the endorsement of his brother Bernard and parents Ina and Michael,...