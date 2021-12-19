PTSB’s Crowley euphoric after ‘transformative’ €7.6 billion deal

Eamon Crowley had been waiting for last Friday to roll around for months.

As the Permanent TSB chief executive spoke down the line to reporters hastily convened to hear his news, the joy in his voice was undiminished by the crackly reception.

“This is an exciting day for Permanent TSB,” he said. “I announced this morning a decisive step forward in transforming the bank – that transformation has been going on for years, but this...