Providence Resources secures approval for survey work at Ballyroe oil and gas field
Irish exploration firm will undertake a seabed and shallow geophysical survey as well as an environmental baseline and habitat assessment survey at the site
Providence Resources has secured government approval to proceed with survey works at its Barryroe oil and gas field.
The Irish exploration firm today announced that approval had been secured to undertake a seabed and shallow geophysical survey as well as an environmental baseline and habitat assessment survey at the site.
The offshore survey, the third in a series of surveys at the site, will be completed later this year, the company said in a statement.
