Providence plans to raise €60-€70m through bond issue
Chief executive says company plans to go to the markets for the bond in early 2021
Providence Resources’ partners in the development of the Barryroe oil and gas field plan to raise between €60 million and €70 million through a bond issuance in the coming months, the Business Post understands.
Providence last week announced it had reached a farm-out deal for the Barryroe field with a consortium led by Norway’s SpotOn Energy. The Irish exploration company expects it could begin making dividend payments within three years.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team