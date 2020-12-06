Subscribe Today
Providence plans to raise €60-€70m through bond issue

Chief executive says company plans to go to the markets for the bond in early 2021

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
6th December, 2020
Statoil petrol station in Dublin

Providence Resources’ partners in the development of the Barryroe oil and gas field plan to raise between €60 million and €70 million through a bond issuance in the coming months, the Business Post understands.

Providence last week announced it had reached a farm-out deal for the Barryroe field with a consortium led by Norway’s SpotOn Energy. The Irish exploration company expects it could begin making dividend payments within three years.

