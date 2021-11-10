Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Protestors call on government to tackle Instagram’s impact on mental health

Teenagers walked from Facebook’s docklands headquarters to Leinster House where they delivered a letter which demanded tech giant be held ‘accountable’

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
10th November, 2021
Protestors call on government to tackle Instagram’s impact on mental health
The group wore face masks mimicking Instagram’s filters. Picture: Bryan Meade

Teenage protestors have called on the government to tackle Instagram’s impact on mental health following revelations that Facebook’s own research showed the damage it did to teen girls self-confidence.

The group wore face masks mimicking Instagram’s filters as they walked from Facebook’s headquarters in Dublin’s docklands to Leinster House where they delivered a letter to the ministers tasked with implementing a new online safety bill.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Husband-and-wife team Gareth and Michelle McAllister set out to found their own distillery after identifying that they believe is a gap in the market in Asia for premium Irish whiskey. Picture: Ahascragh

Ahascragh distillery opens second investment round

Companies Eva Short
Losses at the company rose from €574,418 in 2019 to more than €3 million in 2020. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Future of Eddie Rockets depends on resumption of full trading as turnover halves

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
The global CBD drinks market is expected to reach $14.6 billion in value by 2026. Picture: Parachute

Irish CBD drinks company Parachute wins Dunnes listing

Companies Eva Short
Donal Murpy, DCC chief executive: ‘Each of our four divisions has delivered good growth.’ Picture: Patrick Bolger

Profits up 11% at DCC as healthcare drives strong half-year growth

Companies Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1