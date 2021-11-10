Protestors call on government to tackle Instagram’s impact on mental health
Teenagers walked from Facebook’s docklands headquarters to Leinster House where they delivered a letter which demanded tech giant be held ‘accountable’
Teenage protestors have called on the government to tackle Instagram’s impact on mental health following revelations that Facebook’s own research showed the damage it did to teen girls self-confidence.
The group wore face masks mimicking Instagram’s filters as they walked from Facebook’s headquarters in Dublin’s docklands to Leinster House where they delivered a letter to the ministers tasked with implementing a new online safety bill.
