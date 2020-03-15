Property firm chaired by O’Dea sees turnover of €35m in 2019

Formation Group, the British stock market minnow property firm chaired by Willie O’Dea, recorded €35.52 million in turnover last year, its latest results show.
It has put £10 million into development projects in Ireland, the Limerick TD said in his chairman’s statement.
“In June 2019 the group raised £10 million in additional share capital and, as announced in December 2019, this has now been invested into Irish development projects,” he said.
