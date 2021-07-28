Profits up 55% at beef giant Arrow despite pandemic

Pre-tax profits at Arrow, the meat processing group owned by the Queally family, rose by 55 per cent last year despite the impact of the pandemic.

Accounts filed by the group, which owns Dawn Meats, Irish Dog Foods and Dawn Farm Foods, show tax before profit rose from €11.6 million in 2019 to €25.9 million last year after it sold its shares in two subsidiary companies.

The rise in profits came despite a slight drop in sales...