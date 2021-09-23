Profits up 38% at Conor McGregor’s Irish firm as cash pile grows by €9.5m

The management company of Conor McGregor grew its cash pile by nearly 250 per cent last year, newly filed accounts show.

Accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office show the firm is now sitting on cash and assets of more than €9.5 million – up from €38,555 in 2019.

The increase contributed to a €739,239 profit for McGregor Sports and Entertainment Limited, which engages in promotions and endorsements in the sporting world. The increase marked a 38...