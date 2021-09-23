Profits up 38% at Conor McGregor’s Irish firm as cash pile grows by €9.5m
McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin is a director at the sports management company, which made a profit of €739,239 last year
The management company of Conor McGregor grew its cash pile by nearly 250 per cent last year, newly filed accounts show.
Accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office show the firm is now sitting on cash and assets of more than €9.5 million – up from €38,555 in 2019.
The increase contributed to a €739,239 profit for McGregor Sports and Entertainment Limited, which engages in promotions and endorsements in the sporting world. The increase marked a 38...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Aer Lingus defends cost-cuting; 200 jobs created in Galway
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Salesforce chief executive Benioff is centre stage again
Salesforce is holding its Dreamforce event in a remote format although the 2021 edition has some hybrid elements and is a step up on last year
EY to create 816 new jobs across Ireland
Total headcount at the firm across the island will rise to 4,200
Mental health start-up aims to create 26 jobs by end of 2022
Wexford town based business provides a way for therapists and clients to find each other online and hopes to have 70 counsellors using the platform by the end of this year