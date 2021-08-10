Profits up 119% at Irish Adobe subsidiary last year
Adobe Systems Software Ireland recorded an operating profit of $227 million after paying $11 billion for intellectual property from its California-based parent
Profits at an Irish subsidiary of Adobe, the global software giant, surged by 119 per cent over the last year after the company acquired $11 billion (€9.34 billion) of intellectual property rights from its parent company.
Accounts filed by the company, one of two Irish Adobe subsidiaries, show that turnover rose by 17 per cent to $5.32 billion (€4.54 billion) for the year ended on November 27, 2020.
Adobe Systems Software Ireland (ASSI), which employs more than 250 people in Ireland,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Profits at Flutter treble to £77m in first half of 2021
The gambling giant, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, also reported a doubling of revenues to over £3 billion as customer base grows after merger
Mincon records half-year sales of €67m amid ongoing Covid disruption
The drilling manufacturing company reported a 4 per cent increase in pre-tax profits to just under €8 million, although this was mostly due to favourable currency affects
Analysis: How the Total Produce deal with Dole Foods has created a global powerhouse
The company led by Rory Byrne merged with the US food giant last week to create the world’s largest fresh produce entity – the culmination of a decade and a half of hard work. Can it continue to deliver?
‘Electric cars could feed power from batteries into grid’: Cool Planet founder
Norman Crowley of Crowley Carbon sees a future in which large numbers of parked EVs could provide back-up supply for intermittent renewable sources