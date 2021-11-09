Profits up 11% at DCC as healthcare drives strong half-year growth

Operating profits at DCC, the Irish group, jumped by more than 11 per cent to £195.8 million led by strong growth in its healthcare division.

The international sales, marketing and support services group this morning reported a 26.8 per cent increase in revenues from £5.93 billion to £7.52 billion in the six months to the end of September 2021.

The soaring revenues were delivered by steady growth across each of its four business segments which was also reflected...