Sunday May 3, 2020
Profits take €4 million fall at parent company of Irish hedge fund Abbey

Parent company of Irish hedge fund Abbey made pre-tax profit of €19 million in June 2019, down from €23 million

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
3rd May, 2020

Cavendish Capital, the parent company of low-profile Irish hedge fund Abbey, saw its profits slide by just over €4 million last year.

The company made a pre-tax profit of €19.3 million in the year to the end of June 2019, recently filed accounts show, down from €23.5 million in 2018. While no reason was given for the drop in profits, revenues at the firm, which is based in central Dublin, slipped from €46 million to €41 million.

...

