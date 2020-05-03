Profits take €4 million fall at parent company of Irish hedge fund Abbey

Cavendish Capital, the parent company of low-profile Irish hedge fund Abbey, saw its profits slide by just over €4 million last year.
The company made a pre-tax profit of €19.3 million in the year to the end of June 2019, recently filed accounts show, down from €23.5 million in 2018. While no reason was given for the drop in profits, revenues at the firm, which is based in central Dublin, slipped from €46 million to €41 million.
