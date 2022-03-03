Profits more than triple for Cairn Homes after ‘strongest ever’ performance in the final months of 2021

Cairn Homes, the listed Irish home builder, saw its profits more than triple last year after delivering its “strongest ever performance” in the second half of 2021.

Announcing full year results this morning, Cairn Homes reported pre-tax profits of just over €50 million for 2021, which was more than triple the €15 million it made in pre-tax profits a year previous.

Operating profits for the company more than doubled to €58.4 million, as profit margins...