Profits increase for Carbery Group after record year of cheese production

Carbery Group, the farmer-owned dairy company based in West Cork, recorded double digit growth in profits last year thanks to resurgent prices in international dairy markets. The dairy company is one of the largest cheese manufacturers in Ireland, producing about 60,000 tons of cheese every year from its facility in Ballineen.

Announcing results for 2021 on Thursday, Carbery said full year earnings (Ebitda) increased 12 per cent last year to just over €50 million.

Operating profits in the...