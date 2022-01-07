Subscribe Today
Profits increase fiftyfold for Perx gift cards

Firm also reports rise in revenue driven by sale of popular gift cards

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
7th January, 2022
Profits increase fiftyfold for Perx gift cards
Perx cards accounted for 85 per cent of the firm’s gross profit in 2021

Profits increased fiftyfold last year at the company which operates Perx, the gift cards issued to many workers as a Christmas bonus.

Filings by EML Money DAC, which forms part of the Australian EML group, show it reported pre-tax profits of €816,000 last year, up from €16,000 the year before.

The accounts cover the period until June 30, 2021, and show turnover also increased at the business despite the impact of the pandemic.

