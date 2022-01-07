Profits increase fiftyfold for Perx gift cards
Firm also reports rise in revenue driven by sale of popular gift cards
Profits increased fiftyfold last year at the company which operates Perx, the gift cards issued to many workers as a Christmas bonus.
Filings by EML Money DAC, which forms part of the Australian EML group, show it reported pre-tax profits of €816,000 last year, up from €16,000 the year before.
The accounts cover the period until June 30, 2021, and show turnover also increased at the business despite the impact of the pandemic.
