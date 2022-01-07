Profits increase fiftyfold for Perx gift cards

Profits increased fiftyfold last year at the company which operates Perx, the gift cards issued to many workers as a Christmas bonus.

Filings by EML Money DAC, which forms part of the Australian EML group, show it reported pre-tax profits of €816,000 last year, up from €16,000 the year before.

The accounts cover the period until June 30, 2021, and show turnover also increased at the business despite the impact of the pandemic.