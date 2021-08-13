Profits down 28% at Johnny Sexton’s management company
Newly filed accounts show profits of €252,520 at the rugby star’s Jas Management and Promotions until the end of September 2020
Profits at the management company owned by Johnny Sexton, the Leinster and Ireland captain, fell by more than a quarter last year, newly filed accounts show.
Jas Management and Promotions, the company established by Sexton in 2010, reported a profit of €252,520 for the year ended September 30, 2020 – down 28 per cent on the figure of €349,112 for the previous year.
Accumulated profits at the firm, however, continued to rise, increasing from €2.2 million to €2.44 million.
