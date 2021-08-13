Profits down 28% at Johnny Sexton’s management company

Profits at the management company owned by Johnny Sexton, the Leinster and Ireland captain, fell by more than a quarter last year, newly filed accounts show.

Jas Management and Promotions, the company established by Sexton in 2010, reported a profit of €252,520 for the year ended September 30, 2020 – down 28 per cent on the figure of €349,112 for the previous year.

Accumulated profits at the firm, however, continued to rise, increasing from €2.2 million to €2.44 million.