Profits down 17% at Irish arm of Mars chocolate
Company says Covid did not disrupt operations but still trimmed workforce in 2020
Profits fell by more than 17 per cent last year at Mars’s Irish unit, according to the latest accounts filed by the company.
Mars Foods Ireland, which counts Twix, M&Ms, Mars bars and Wrigleys gum among its brands, posted a post-tax profit of €3.58 million in the 53-week period ended January 2, 2021. The year before, profits at the company totalled €4.32 million.
Turnover at Mars’s Irish unit fell 9 per cent to €120.44...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Revenue down 64% at Monart Spa owner Griffin as Covid hits business
Family-owned hotel group cut its wage bill in half in 2020 as losses reached €1.18 million
BHSL says Glan Agua acquisition will double its turnover
Headcount across the environmental management company will increase to more than 300 as a result of the deal
Turnover down 25% at Lily O’Brien’s chocolate
Grounding of air travel, a significant driver of sales, was partly responsible for reduced sales at the group according to recently filed accounts
Mountain Province ‘turns a corner’ as diamond prices soar
A low share price and liquidity gap are still causing concerns for Dermot Desmond’s mining firm, its chief executive has told investors