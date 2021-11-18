Profits down 17% at Irish arm of Mars chocolate

Profits fell by more than 17 per cent last year at Mars’s Irish unit, according to the latest accounts filed by the company.

Mars Foods Ireland, which counts Twix, M&Ms, Mars bars and Wrigleys gum among its brands, posted a post-tax profit of €3.58 million in the 53-week period ended January 2, 2021. The year before, profits at the company totalled €4.32 million.

Turnover at Mars’s Irish unit fell 9 per cent to €120.44...