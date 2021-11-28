Profits at speed van company jump to €2.3m

After-tax profits at GoSafe, the firm behind the country’s network of Garda speed vans, grew to €2.3 million last year. The firm secured the €80 million contract to run speed vans on behalf of An Garda Síochána in 2009.

Xavier McAuliffe, the Co Kerry businessman, and Egis, a French company, own the largest stakes in GoSafe, with Redflex Holdings, a US firm, owning 16 per cent.

New accounts published for Road...