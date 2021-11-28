Subscribe Today
Profits at speed van company jump to €2.3m

GoSafe secured the €80m contract to run speed vans on behalf of the force in 2009

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th November, 2021
During 2020, GoSafe was paid €11.7 million by An Garda Síochána to monitor the roads for speeding offences, the same amount of revenue recorded in 2019.

After-tax profits at GoSafe, the firm behind the country’s network of Garda speed vans, grew to €2.3 million last year. The firm secured the €80 million contract to run speed vans on behalf of An Garda Síochána in 2009.

Xavier McAuliffe, the Co Kerry businessman, and Egis, a French company, own the largest stakes in GoSafe, with Redflex Holdings, a US firm, owning 16 per cent.

