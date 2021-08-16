Profits at Peter Casey-founded recruitment company take hit during pandemic
Claddagh Resources recorded sales of €492,137 in 2020 compared to €683,843 the previous year
Profits at the recruitment company founded by Peter Casey, the former presidential candidate and Dragons Den star, totalled nearly €2 million at the end of 2020. But the business took a hit in the pandemic last year as sales and salaries were down.
Claddagh Resources, the Donegal headquartered international recruitment agency had cumulative profits of €1,980,115 as of December 31 last year. Of that only €287,918 was accrued through 2020 and the majority was carried over...
