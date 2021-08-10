Profits at Flutter treble to £77m in first half of 2021

Profits at Flutter soared from £24 million to £77 million in the first six months of the year as the gambling giant continued to grow its revenue on the back of an increasing customer base.

The Irish headquartered group, which includes Paddy Power and Betfair, reported a 99 per cent jump in revenues from £1.53 billion to £3.05 billion in the six months to the end of June.

This drove the 221 per cent – or...