Productivity may be affected by increased mental health concerns, survey finds
Some 58 per cent of Irish finance leaders said the most significant issue they face is the mental well-being of their employees
Less than a fifth of finance leaders in Ireland believe environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues are a priority and mental health difficulties disproportionately impact Irish financial workers, a new survey has shown.
Some 19 per cent of chief financial officers (CFOs) in Ireland prioritised ESG compared to 22 per cent globally according to research conducted by PwC, the professional services company and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the global professional body for accountants.
