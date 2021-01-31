Subscribe Today
Private equity firm CapVest eyes sale of Valeo Foods for €1.7bn

The Dublin-based firm, which owns Jacobs biscuits and Bachelors beans, recently reported sales of €942 million

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
31st January, 2021
Seamus Kearney, Valeo Food: Valeo Foods’ recent revenue figures showed sales of €942 million

Capvest, the London private equity firm run by Cavan accountant Seamus Fitzpatrick, is reportedly seeking to sell its Dublin-based Valeo Foods group.

Capvest did not comment when contacted regarding a report last week by Sky News that it had hired Goldman Sachs to advise on a sale of Valeo, whose brands include Kettle crisps, Jacobs biscuits and Bachelors beans.

A disposal could raise in the region of €1.7 billion, it is suggested.

