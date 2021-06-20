Primeline launches new alcoholic drinks division after €1m investment

Primeline, the distribution and marketing firm, has launched a new alcoholic beverages division called Bevella following a €1 million investment.

Primeline, based in Ashbourne, Co Meath, is one of the biggest distribution groups in Ireland. It has more than 700 staff based across 16 distribution facilities, with a further three depots in Britain.

The firm specialises in the distribution, sales and marketing of well-known products, working with established brands such as Coca-Cola, Colgate and Woodie’s.