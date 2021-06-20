Primeline launches new alcoholic drinks division after €1m investment
Distribution and marketing firm’s Bevella unit will focus on bringing new alcohol brands to the Irish market
Primeline, the distribution and marketing firm, has launched a new alcoholic beverages division called Bevella following a €1 million investment.
Primeline, based in Ashbourne, Co Meath, is one of the biggest distribution groups in Ireland. It has more than 700 staff based across 16 distribution facilities, with a further three depots in Britain.
The firm specialises in the distribution, sales and marketing of well-known products, working with established brands such as Coca-Cola, Colgate and Woodie’s.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Induction Healthcare in €30 million Australian medtech deal
The move will significantly strengthen the market position of British firm Induction Healthcare, in which the businessman is a key shareholder
Post-surgery bra maker raises half a million from US university
Irish bamboo underwear producer Theya Healthcare will use the latest funding to accelerate its expansion in the US and elsewhere
Desmond makes €7m profit from Canadian diamond sales
Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond has been supporting Mountain Province Diamonds, his Canadian mining company, while the traditional diamond markets are closed due to Covid-19
The billion dollar question: How can more Irish companies achieve unicorn status?
Ireland is punching well above its weight in the global technology sector, with companies such as Workhuman and Intercom among those classed as ‘unicorns’ – firms valued at $1 billion or more. And while there are impediments to growth, that number seems set to increase