Primary Health aims to treble number of clinics

Primary Health Properties, the London-based medical centre investor, is aiming to more than treble the number of its clinics in Ireland.
The company plans to expand its Irish presence to 15 per cent of its overall property portfolio, David Bateman, its investment director, told the Business Post.
The company currently has 17 properties in Ireland out of a total portfolio of just over 500. The expansion will involve investment of hundreds of millions of euro in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team