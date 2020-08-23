Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Primary Health aims to treble number of clinics

London-based med-centre investor plans to expand Irish presence to 15 per cent of its total portfolio

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
23rd August, 2020
David Bateman investment director described plans to extend the companies overall Irish presence by 15 per cent

Primary Health Properties, the London-based medical centre investor, is aiming to more than treble the number of its clinics in Ireland.

The company plans to expand its Irish presence to 15 per cent of its overall property portfolio, David Bateman, its investment director, told the Business Post.

The company currently has 17 properties in Ireland out of a total portfolio of just over 500. The expansion will involve investment of hundreds of millions of euro in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Jobbio ‘looking at strategic options and conserving cash’

Outlook uncertain for recruitment start-up as some shareholders said to be impatient for sale or financing event

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

Farmer accuses Intel of making ‘killer robots’

Allegation comes in an objection filed with An Bord Pleanála against the expansion of Intel’s fabrication plant in Kildare

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago

Saudi Arabian family takes 4% stake in Dalata

The cost of the stake in the listed hotel group was a reported €19.2 million

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago