Pre-tax income at Apple’s Irish unit hits $67bn
Cork-headquartered company pays out dividend of $25.3 billion to its parent company
Pre-tax income at Apple’s main Irish subsidiary more than doubled last year as the company paid out a dividend of $25.3 billion (€23.9 billion) to its parent company.
Accounts filed by Apple Operations International Limited, which is headquartered in Cork, show the company’s sales reached $211.1 billion (€199.49 billion) in the period until the end September 2021, marking a jump of 42 per cent for the business.
Income before tax at the company, which employs...
