Potential public offering of Flutter’s US betting unit would not include Fox Bet’s assets

Paddy Power parent company is continuing to evaluate its options regarding a potential listing

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
29th April, 2021
Flutter’s US revenues climbed by 135 per cent to £288 million with FanDuel accounting for almost 92 per cent of the total and Fox Bet making up the remaining 8 per cent. Picture: Getty

Any potential spinoff and initial public offering of Flutter’s US betting unit would not include Fox Bet’s assets, the parent company of Paddy Power and Betfair has confirmed.

Flutter, the international gambling giant, last month confirmed that it was considering listing a small number of shares in its US Fanduel business but added that no decision had yet been made.

Announcing its first quarter results this morning, Flutter said it was...

