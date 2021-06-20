Post-surgery bra maker raises half a million from US university
Irish bamboo underwear producer Theya Healthcare will use the latest funding to accelerate its expansion in the US and elsewhere
An Irish garment producer that specialises in post-surgery bras has raised €500,000 from the University of Vermont Health Network in the United States.
Founded in 2012 by Ciara Donlon, Theya Healthcare is based in University College Dublin’s Nova institute and produces bamboo fibre underwear specifically designed for post-surgical use.
This latest investment follows cumulative funding of €3.5 million secured by the company in its two previous funding rounds, from individual investors and Enterprise Ireland.
