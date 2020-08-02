Sunday August 2, 2020
Porn giant shifted €130m of assets out of Irish operations

Mindgeek, which runs popular sites such as Pornhub and Redtube, has been accused of profiting from material featuring victims of sexual exploitation

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
2nd August, 2020
Protesters gather outside the offices of Pornhub in Montreal, Canada accusing the website of profiting off the sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and children

One of the world’s largest and most controversial pornography companies shifted $154.5 million (€130 million) worth of assets out of several Irish subsidiaries before shutting them down, company filings show.

Mindgeek, the owner of pornographic websites such as Pornhub, Redtube, and YouPorn, has been running billions of dollars through its Irish subsidiaries over the last few years.

Its main company MG Billing, for example, has collected more than $1.3 billion (€1.1 billion) in subscription...

