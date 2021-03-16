Poppulo and Four Winds Interactive merge to form ‘employee communications leader’
The combined business will serve more than 6,000 customers in 80 countries as it responds to the changing workplace
Poppulo, the Cork-based software provider is to merget with Four Winds Interactive to become a “global employee communications leader for today’s world of work”.
Denver-based FWI is a provider of enterprise digital signage and workplace experience software, while Poppulo provides mobile employee communication software.
The combination is backed by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.
