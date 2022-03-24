Subscribe Today
P&O Ferries boss admits company knowingly broke British employment laws when sacking 800 staff

Trade unions were not consulted about controversial redundancy plans

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
24th March, 2022
P&O Ferries, the leading ferry operator in Britain, last week announced it was making 800 seafaring crew redundant with immediate effect. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

P&O Ferries knowingly broke British employment laws by not consulting with trade unions about its controversial redundancy plans, the company’s chief executive has admitted.

Answering questions from British MPs during a joint hearing of the transport and business committees, Peter Hebblethwaite, the chief executive of P&O Ferries, admitted his company “chose” to break employment laws by failing to consult staff and unions before informing 800 staff on St Patricks Day they...

