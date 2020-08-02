Sunday August 2, 2020
Planning board upholds council refusal on short-term lets

Luxury leasing company had planned to boost Dublin vacation accommodation portfolio up to 200 homes

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
2nd August, 2020
Will McGlade‘s HipHipStay is focused on leasing high-end luxury properties. Picture: Fergal Phillips

HipHipStay has been prevented from leasing a number of Dublin properties on a short-term basis, including a city centre home the company dubbed the Bobby Sands Suite.

The firm, which leases Airbnb-style accommodation on a short-term basis, was set up in 2019 by Will McGlade, the son of Paul McGlade, founder of Champion Sports and the Therapie Group beauty clinic chain.

HipHipStay is focused on leasing high-end luxury properties. The company doesn‘t own the homes advertised...

