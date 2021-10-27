Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Pinterest doubles Irish workforce as revenues surge by €100m

Despite positive returns, social media company warns of ‘headwinds’ to use of its platform as pandemic restrictions lift

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
27th October, 2021
Pinterest doubles Irish workforce as revenues surge by €100m
A new research and development agreement caused a loss of €40.6 million at Pinterest during 2020. Picture: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The Irish arm of Pinterest, the social network and image-sharing platform, almost doubled its headcount during 2020 as revenue surged by more than €100 million.

Accounts filed by Pinterest Europe Limited show its turnover rose from $107.3 million (€92.6 million) to $228.9 million (€197.5 million) last year, prompted by a combination of higher online ad revenues and new overseas expansion.

The average number of staff employed at the Dublin-headquartered firm rose from 73 to 135 during the financial...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

River Island said shifting customer preferences marked a significant risk to the company after Covid-19

Turnover down 50% at River Island as pandemic hits in-store trading

Companies Donal MacNamee 11 hours ago
Nestlé bought Wyeth Nutritionals Ireland for more than €10 billion in 2012, but has been reducing the value of its stake in the firm over recent years. Picture: Getty

Nestlé cuts value of stake in shrinking infant formula arm by €260m

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Mike Mussallem, chairman and chief executive, Edwards Lifesciences: The US medtech giant is committed to growing its business in Ireland. Picture: Alan Place

US medtech behemoth signals intent to commit to Ireland

Companies Killian Woods 3 days ago
Euronext’s IPOready programme provides chief executives and chief financial officers of growth companies with the skillsets to evaluate the best sources of finance for their business. Picture: Christophe Morin/Bloomberg

Ready for anything: putting Irish companies on the road to growth

Commercial Reports Arlene Harris 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1