Pinterest doubles Irish workforce as revenues surge by €100m

The Irish arm of Pinterest, the social network and image-sharing platform, almost doubled its headcount during 2020 as revenue surged by more than €100 million.

Accounts filed by Pinterest Europe Limited show its turnover rose from $107.3 million (€92.6 million) to $228.9 million (€197.5 million) last year, prompted by a combination of higher online ad revenues and new overseas expansion.

The average number of staff employed at the Dublin-headquartered firm rose from 73 to 135 during the financial...