Phelan’s Sisu group starts US push after Covid delays

Sisu, the aesthetic clinic group co-founded by Pat Phelan and doctors Brian and James Cotter, has signed its first tranche of leases for its attempt to break into the US market after being delayed by Covid-19.

The company, which offers Botox and temporary treatments known as “tweakments”, has opened a dozen clinics in Ireland so far, most recently in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Phelan is now confident that the business is on track to...