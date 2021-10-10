Subscribe Today
Phelan’s Sisu group starts US push after Covid delays

The group, which offers Botox and ‘tweakments’, is also on track to open its fifteenth Irish clinic by the end of the year

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
10th October, 2021
Phelan's Sisu group starts US push after Covid delays
Brian Cotter, Pat Phelan and James Cotter of Sisu: ‘America will soon be our primary market.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Sisu, the aesthetic clinic group co-founded by Pat Phelan and doctors Brian and James Cotter, has signed its first tranche of leases for its attempt to break into the US market after being delayed by Covid-19.

The company, which offers Botox and temporary treatments known as “tweakments”, has opened a dozen clinics in Ireland so far, most recently in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Phelan is now confident that the business is on track to...

