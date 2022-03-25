Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Pepper Finance to create 100 jobs in Ireland as assets surpass €20bn

The loan servicing company already employs more than 500 people in Shannon and Dublin

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
25th March, 2022
Pepper Finance to create 100 jobs in Ireland as assets surpass €20bn
Pepper Finance, the international loan servicing company, plans to create an additional 100 jobs in Ireland

Pepper Finance, the international loan servicing company, plans to create 100 jobs in Ireland which will bring its total workforce here to over 600 people. The company now employs over 500 people at its offices in Shannon and Dublin.

It comes as the firm announced that it now manages over €20 billion worth of assets in the Irish market, including over 80,000 loans. Pepper said it recently won new mandates from clients, including the €1.4 billion Glenbeigh II...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kevin Nowlan, the Hibernia Reit chief executive. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Hibernia Reit receives takeover offer valuing it at almost €1.1bn

Companies Lorcan Allen
Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Open Orphan subsidiary signs €6m contract with European biotech company

Companies Lorcan Allen
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Revolut launches banking services in Ireland; BNY Mellon fined €10.78m

Companies Eva Short
P&amp;O Ferries, the leading ferry operator in Britain, last week announced it was making 800 seafaring crew redundant with immediate effect. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

P&O Ferries boss admits company knowingly broke British employment laws when sacking 800 staff

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1