Pepper Finance to create 100 jobs in Ireland as assets surpass €20bn
The loan servicing company already employs more than 500 people in Shannon and Dublin
Pepper Finance, the international loan servicing company, plans to create 100 jobs in Ireland which will bring its total workforce here to over 600 people. The company now employs over 500 people at its offices in Shannon and Dublin.
It comes as the firm announced that it now manages over €20 billion worth of assets in the Irish market, including over 80,000 loans. Pepper said it recently won new mandates from clients, including the €1.4 billion Glenbeigh II...
