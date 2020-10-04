People, not robots, are future of workplace, says Workhuman founder

Eric Mosley, the co-founder and chief executive of Workhuman, the €1 billion HR technology firm, has published a book calling for a “better way of doing business, a better society and a better world”.

In Making Work Human: How Human-Centered Companies are Changing the Future of Work and the World, Mosley and Derek Irvine, senior vice president at Workhuman, argue that despite the rise of artificial intelligence, the future of work is about...