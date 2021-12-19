Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Peloton’s 700 Cork jobs in doubt with no date set for office opening

Firm denies there is a recruitment freeze amid difficulties over share price drop after fall in demand for home workout products

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
19th December, 2021
Peloton’s 700 Cork jobs in doubt with no date set for office opening
Peloton has denied reports that it is instituting a recruitment freeze and halting product development due to its difficulties, and a spokeswoman said that it still planned to open a Cork office.

Peloton has declined to give a date for when it plans to open an office in Cork following reports that it would hire 700 people.

The company’s share price has fallen sharply in recent months as demand has dampened for home workout products and it was forced to recall a product over safety concerns.

Peloton has denied reports that it is instituting a recruitment freeze and halting product development due to its difficulties, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jay Bradley, co-founder of whiskey cask sales company Whiskey &amp; Wealth Club: ‘We do not offer securities and we are not involved in fractional selling’

Irish whiskey firm prevented from trading by Texas regulator

Companies Barry J Whyte
Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC: focus is on growth in US. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Company Watch: DCC’s US expansion continues after record $610m deal to acquire Almo

Companies Lorcan Allen
Eamon Crowley, chief executive, PTSB: ‘I announced this morning a decisive step forward in transforming the bank – that transformation has been going on for years, but this is a really, really important step forward.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

PTSB’s Crowley euphoric after ‘transformative’ €7.6 billion deal

Companies Peter O'Dwyer
Portfolio Group was ordered by the Department of Agriculture, the licensing body, to recall its ViraPro sanitiser products after it emerged they contained substances highly toxic to humans, including methanol

Firm that sold toxic sanitiser to HSE saw profit multiply fiftyfold

Companies Killian Woods

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1