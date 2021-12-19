Peloton’s 700 Cork jobs in doubt with no date set for office opening
Firm denies there is a recruitment freeze amid difficulties over share price drop after fall in demand for home workout products
Peloton has declined to give a date for when it plans to open an office in Cork following reports that it would hire 700 people.
The company’s share price has fallen sharply in recent months as demand has dampened for home workout products and it was forced to recall a product over safety concerns.
Peloton has denied reports that it is instituting a recruitment freeze and halting product development due to its difficulties, and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish whiskey firm prevented from trading by Texas regulator
Texas State Securities Board issued cease and desist order last month to Whiskey & Wealth Club Limited, owned by Irish whiskey entrepreneur Jay Bradley
Company Watch: DCC’s US expansion continues after record $610m deal to acquire Almo
The eye-watering purchase of the US electronics company is just the latest example of DCC’s longstanding fondness for big-ticket acquisitions
PTSB’s Crowley euphoric after ‘transformative’ €7.6 billion deal
The capture of a huge tranche of Ulster Bank’s assets is set to increase Permanent TSB’s mortgage book by about 40 per cent and expand its branch network by one-third
Firm that sold toxic sanitiser to HSE saw profit multiply fiftyfold
Portfolio Group sealed €9.2 million deal to provide ViraPro hand sanitiser which had to later be recalled