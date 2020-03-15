Sunday March 15, 2020
Payslip has ambitious plans for its latest €3m funding

Mayo-based paytech firm will use latest funding round to boost profile, increase team and grow client list

15th March, 2020
Global automation payroll expert Fidelma McGuirk CEO of Payslip, Westport, Co. Mayo. Pic: Michael McLaughlin

Payslip, a fast-growing paytech firm, plans to use €3 million it raised in funding to increase its profile, add clients and hire more staff, its chief executive has said.

Fidelma McGuirk said the business had strong ambitions.

“We got in the funding to support growth and we need to increase our team,” she added.

