Sunday November 1, 2020
Pay rise unlikely for BoI workers

Bank of Ireland and AIB are looking to reduce pay costs as their income tumbles

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
1st November, 2020
Bank of Ireland branch on Baggot Street. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Bank of Ireland’s workforce are unlikely to receive a pay rise next year as the lender continues its cost-cutting drive.

The bank’s staff asked bosses during internal meetings last week about the chances for pay rises but it is understood that an increase across the board is unlikely. Earlier this year, the majority of the bank’s staff had received a 2.95 per cent increase in a deal negotiated with the Financial Services Union....

