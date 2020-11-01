Pay rise unlikely for BoI workers

Bank of Ireland’s workforce are unlikely to receive a pay rise next year as the lender continues its cost-cutting drive.
The bank’s staff asked bosses during internal meetings last week about the chances for pay rises but it is understood that an increase across the board is unlikely. Earlier this year, the majority of the bank’s staff had received a 2.95 per cent increase in a deal negotiated with the Financial Services Union....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team