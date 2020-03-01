Monday March 2, 2020
Pay flat for Kingspan’s top brass despite record profits

Chief executive Gene Murtagh receives total package of €1.9m

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
1st March, 2020
Gene Murtagh, Kingspan chief executive: hitting targets quickly. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Pay for top executives at the building materials giant Kingspan remained flat last year, even as it reported record revenues and profits.

Chief executive Gene Murtagh saw his pay come in at just shy of €2 million for a second year in a row. Murtagh, who has been chief executive since 2005, was paid a salary of €870,000 and a bonus of €870,000. When pension, benefits and other payments are added in his total pay...

