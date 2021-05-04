‘Pawternity leave’ and DNA testing among perks offered to employees during pandemic

DNA testing, beauty boxes, flower subscriptions and ‘pawternity leave’ are among the more unusual perks being offered by Irish employers to keep workers motivated, a Dublin-based HR software company has said.

Eppione – which has launched a human resources and employments benefit platform – reported that Irish businesses are opting to provide more wellness-related perks to workers during the pandemic.

“The days of ping-pong tables and free office snacks are behind us,” David...