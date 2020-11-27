Friday November 27, 2020
Paul McCullagh wins company secretary of the year award

The Barclays Europe secretary’s skills and experience are ‘textbook examples of what one would hope to see’ for his role in a complex corporate environment

27th November, 2020
Paul McCullagh, company secretary at Dublin-based Barclays Europe, was recognised by the Irish Chartered Governance Institute for his commitment ‘to ensure Barclays Europe is at the forefront of best practice corporate governance’.

Paul McCullagh, company secretary at Dublin-based Barclays Europe, has been named company secretary of the year by the Irish Chartered Governance Institute at its 2020 awards.

McCullagh was recognised for his commitment “to ensure Barclays Europe is at the forefront of best practice corporate governance”.

The Chartered Governance Institute is the professional body for those working in corporate governance and provides a range of services to members and students.

