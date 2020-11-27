Paul McCullagh wins company secretary of the year award

Paul McCullagh, company secretary at Dublin-based Barclays Europe, has been named company secretary of the year by the Irish Chartered Governance Institute at its 2020 awards.
McCullagh was recognised for his commitment “to ensure Barclays Europe is at the forefront of best practice corporate governance”.
The Chartered Governance Institute is the professional body for those working in corporate governance and provides a range of services to members and students.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team