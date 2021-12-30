Patrick Coveney sells off further shares in Greencore as departure approaches

Patrick Coveney, the outgoing chief executive of Greencore, sold off an additional 57,000 shares in the company as his departure from 14 years at the helm approaches.

The shares have an equivalent value of more than £77,000 (€92,000) at a value of £1.355 per share. Almost 30,000 shares, valued at approximately £40,000 (€48,000) were disposed of to cover tax liabilities, making the net gain of the transaction a little over £37,000 (€44,000), stock exchange filings showed.

Coveney’s total...