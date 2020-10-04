Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pat Phelan: ‘We want to be the Starbucks of Botox’

The entrepreneur is thinking big with his latest venture Sisu, a beauty chain co-founded with two doctors

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
4th October, 2020
From left: Dr Brian Cotter, Pat Phelan and Dr James Cotter of SISU Aesthetic Clinic. Picture by Fergal Phillips.

Now that the money is in the bag, Pat Phelan can freely admit that the latest fund-raising for Sisu, the beauty chain he is building with doctors Brian and James Cotter, was a little trickier than he expected.

Last week, Phelan announced the closure of a $5.5 million investment from several investors led by Greycroft Partners and Bullpen Capital, both New York venture capital funds.

But, having predicted just last year that he would raise €50...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

People, not robots, are future of workplace, says Workhuman founder

Eric Mosley’s new book says Covid-19 has focused employer’s awareness of the need to support and motivate staff and allow new ways of working

Róisín Burke | 6 hours ago

Coronavirus keeping Desmond’s luxury casino in the red

The lockdown has hit the tycoon’s Sporting Emporium hard, just as it was shrinking accumulated losses

Barry J Whyte | 6 hours ago

US firm NFP plans to buy up more Irish insurance brokers

NFP bought Dún Laoghaire firm HMP Insurance and Pension Advisers in August and is eyeing more Irish acquisitions as part of a ‘push into Europe’

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago