Pat Cox stresses urgency of eco-friendly cement production

Climate change targets lend “huge urgency” to the construction industry’s need to find less polluting cement products, Pat Cox, Ecocem’s new chairman, said.

Ecocem, a maker of more eco-friendly cement, raised €22.5 million from Bill Gates’s multibillion cleantech fund earlier this year and is poised to seek EU regulatory approval for an innovation that reduces carbon emissions in cement, ahead of rolling it out to the market.

