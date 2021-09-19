Pat Cox stresses urgency of eco-friendly cement production
The former politician and newly appointed chairman of Ecocem was speaking as the cement maker raised €22.5m funding from Bill Gates’s cleantech fund
Climate change targets lend “huge urgency” to the construction industry’s need to find less polluting cement products, Pat Cox, Ecocem’s new chairman, said.
Ecocem, a maker of more eco-friendly cement, raised €22.5 million from Bill Gates’s multibillion cleantech fund earlier this year and is poised to seek EU regulatory approval for an innovation that reduces carbon emissions in cement, ahead of rolling it out to the market.
