Sunday June 14, 2020
Paraguayan bank chief sells shares and snaps up top Irish properties

Sudameris’s Conor McEnroy is refurbishing 2 Clyde Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 after a €3m purchase

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
14th June, 2020
2
Conor McEnroy, the chairman of the Paraguayan bank Sudameris

Conor McEnroy, the chairman of the Paraguayan bank Sudameris, has sold a sizeable chunk of his shares in the bank and has been buying up expensive property around Ireland.

McEnroy recently bought and is currently refurbishing 2 Clyde Road in Ballsbridge in Dublin 4, which is next door to the home of Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair. The house cost €3 million and was bought through Abbeyfield, McEnroy’s private investment firm.

