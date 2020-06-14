Paraguayan bank chief sells shares and snaps up top Irish properties

Conor McEnroy, the chairman of the Paraguayan bank Sudameris, has sold a sizeable chunk of his shares in the bank and has been buying up expensive property around Ireland.

McEnroy recently bought and is currently refurbishing 2 Clyde Road in Ballsbridge in Dublin 4, which is next door to the home of Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair. The house cost €3 million and was bought through Abbeyfield, McEnroy’s private investment firm.

...