Paddy Power threatens to report union reps to Gardaí over shop visits

Paddy Power has warned a trade union that its representatives will be reported to the Garda Síochána if they enter its bookie shops to meet members.
The company and the Mandate union have been in a long-running and escalating dispute which began when staff made claims that they were being forced to work without proper breaks in the company’s shops.
Ahead of a Labour Court ruling on whether the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team