Owner of Temple Bar’s Oliver St John Gogarty pub suffers 95% hit to revenues

Group reported loss of €1.6m in its most recent financial period despite cutting staff numbers by more than half

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th December, 2021
The Oliver St John Gogarty pub was closed for much of last year due to pandemic. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Turnover fell by more than 95 per cent last year at the Dublin business that owns the Oliver St John Gogarty pub and hostel in Temple Bar.

Accounts filed by Drayton House Holdings, the parent company for the well-known tourist pub as well as the nearby Blooms hotel, show how heavily affected the business was by the severe drop in foreign tourism last year.

The firm, owned by Martin Keane, the well-known Dublin publican, reported revenues...

