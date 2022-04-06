Out of Office: Zelenskyy addresses Leinster House; Twitter starts testing edit button
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a “chain of events” that will hit Irish economic growth and exacerbate prices rises over the next number of years with further increases in the cost of food and energy expected within months, the Central Bank of Ireland warned. The regulator on Wednesday warned that prices were set to increase by 6.5 per cent this year and continue rising albeit at a slower rate in both 2023 and 2024....
