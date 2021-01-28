Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) has so far cost the state more than €2bn, new figures published by Revenue show. Since its launch in September, the government has paid out €1.744bn in wage subsidies to businesses affected by the pandemic for over half a million employees, with an additional €303m in PRSI relief. A total of 45,900 employers have registered for the EWSS.

