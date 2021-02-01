Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Chinese technology firm Huawei is to create 110 new jobs in Ireland by the end of next year, as part of a continued expansion in the country. It has also announced a further €80 million investment in research and development here. That is in addition to the €60 million investment it announced in 2019. Huawei already employs around 480 people here in Dublin, Cork and Athlone.

