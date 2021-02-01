Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Post
1st February, 2021
Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Chinese technology firm Huawei is to create 110 new jobs in Ireland by the end of next year, as part of a continued expansion in the country. It has also announced a further €80 million investment in research and development here. That is in addition to the €60 million investment it announced in 2019. Huawei already employs around 480 people here in Dublin, Cork and Athlone.

Ryanair said it may lose close to €1 billion in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Despite the disruption to its business, Ryanair had €3.5 billion cash on hand at the end of December compared to €4.5 billion three months earlier. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Key takeaways from Ryanair’s trading update

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 13 hours ago
Ryan Williams, director at Connected Health: ‘We think about what older people can get that’s not physical care that can help them stay independent.‘ Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Using tech to connect with the elderly for better care at home

Companies Emmet Ryan 2 days ago
Seamus Kearney, Valeo Food: Valeo Foods’ recent revenue figures showed sales of €942 million

Private equity firm CapVest eyes sale of Valeo Foods for €1.7bn

Companies Róisín Burke 2 days ago
Paul and Jude Davis, co-founders of Nephin Whiskey, at their cooperage in Kilbeggan in Co Westmeath Picture: Barry Cronin

Nephin Whiskey facing nearly €1.8m funding shortfall that could threaten its future, financial backer warns

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1