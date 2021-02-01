Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Chinese technology firm Huawei is to create 110 new jobs in Ireland by the end of next year, as part of a continued expansion in the country. It has also announced a further €80 million investment in research and development here. That is in addition to the €60 million investment it announced in 2019. Huawei already employs around 480 people here in Dublin, Cork and Athlone.
Ryanair said it may lose close to €1 billion in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Key takeaways from Ryanair’s trading update
Pandemic continues to hit airline’s financial performance but a lack of cash is not an immediate problem
Using tech to connect with the elderly for better care at home
Connected Health, which aims to empower older people to stay in their own homes, has grown its workforce to over 1,000 since the start of the pandemic
Private equity firm CapVest eyes sale of Valeo Foods for €1.7bn
The Dublin-based firm, which owns Jacobs biscuits and Bachelors beans, recently reported sales of €942 million
Nephin Whiskey facing nearly €1.8m funding shortfall that could threaten its future, financial backer warns
Letter from investment fund BES Management outlines its ‘concerns in respect of several matters’ relating to Nephin