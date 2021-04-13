Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien confirmed that Ireland’s eviction ban was set to be lifted on April 23 following the relaxation of Covid-19 5km travel restrictions. O’Brien said that those whose finances had been negatively impacted by Covid-19, however, would still be protected from eviction until July 2021 under the Residential Tenancies Bill 2021. John Mark McCafferty, chief executive of housing charity Threshold, urged the government to reconsider lifting the ban and said most tenants...
